iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $269.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

