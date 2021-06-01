Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the April 29th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:ITCB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 38,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

