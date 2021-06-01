Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 49.1% in May

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

ITRN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 23,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,312. The firm has a market cap of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

