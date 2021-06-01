Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

