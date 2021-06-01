Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

