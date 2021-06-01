Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.06. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.55 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

