Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $827,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

