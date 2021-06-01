Jarvis+ Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $691,452.48 and $257,839.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

