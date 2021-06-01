Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

