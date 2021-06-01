Jefferies Financial Group Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $64.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BIGC stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

