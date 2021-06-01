JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JELD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

