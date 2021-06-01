JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Declares GBX 1.69 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JLEN stock opened at GBX 104.74 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £572.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
