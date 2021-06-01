JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Declares GBX 1.69 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN stock opened at GBX 104.74 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £572.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

