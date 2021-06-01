Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.