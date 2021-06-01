Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.