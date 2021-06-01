Jonathan Thomas Logan Acquires 5,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 111,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

