Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $4.64 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00190271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.04 or 0.01013715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.