Kadena (KDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $765,537.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $65.51 million and $765,537.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00298719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00191293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.01016937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,147,011 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

