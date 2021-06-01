KARMA One Day Trading Volume Hits $80.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $47.50 million and $80.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00125622 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

