Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €820.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €699.82 ($823.32).

EPA KER opened at €748.30 ($880.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €680.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €598.93. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

