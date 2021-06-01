Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $135.79 on Friday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.