Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,197 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 292.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML opened at $675.47 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $679.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $648.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

