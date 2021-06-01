Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98.

