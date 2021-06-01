Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $379.10 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $260.38 and a one year high of $392.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.36.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

