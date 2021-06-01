Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

