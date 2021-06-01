Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

