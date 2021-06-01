Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,962 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 765.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,237,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $285.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

