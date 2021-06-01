Keybank National Association OH Has $137,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NLY opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

