Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.43. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.