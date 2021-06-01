Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

