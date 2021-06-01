Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,943 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,455 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.