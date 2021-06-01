Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.