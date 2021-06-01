KeyCorp Comments on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RYI stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.