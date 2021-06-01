KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,199. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

