Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 9.1%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 47,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$78.81 million and a P/E ratio of 770.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

