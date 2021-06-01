Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on July 2nd

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.