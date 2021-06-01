Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

KMB opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

