Kind Ads Token Hits Market Cap of $191,408.81 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $191,408.81 and approximately $975.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

