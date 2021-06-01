King DAG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,940.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. King DAG has a market cap of $26.24 million and $12,940.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

