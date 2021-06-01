Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 321,059 shares.The stock last traded at $13.56 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

