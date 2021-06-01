Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 281,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,815. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

