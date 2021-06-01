Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.