Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

