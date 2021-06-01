K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

