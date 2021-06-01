Kuende Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Kuende has a market capitalization of $930,041.45 and approximately $156,318.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kuende

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

