L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

L Brands has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years. L Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L Brands to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

