L & S Advisors Inc Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 196,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 1,594,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

