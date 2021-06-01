L & S Advisors Inc Invests $223,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

