L & S Advisors Inc Sells 30,978 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

