L & S Advisors Inc Sells 3,215 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $877.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $888.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $837.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

