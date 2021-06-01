L & S Advisors Inc Sells 9,010 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,948 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

